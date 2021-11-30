3 Takeaways from Seahawks' Week 12 Loss

0 of 3

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks look nothing like the team that has been a consistent contender for a playoff spot in the NFC.

They lost their third straight game on Monday night, 17-15 to the Washington Football Team, but they had no business being in the contest until the final minute.

Russell Wilson looked off in the pocket and was unable to pick out his top target, DK Metcalf, for much of the night.

Seattle had no rushing attack to support the quarterback. The Seahawks ran for 34 yards to mark their fifth game in a row with under 100 rushing yards.

The defense deserves credit for not breaking and giving the offense a chance to tie the game at the end, but with the way Wilson played, it felt like the NFC West side was down two scores for most of the contest.

The worst part about Seattle being a 3-8 team is that it can't play for a high first-round pick. Its first-round selection belongs to the New York Jets as part of the Jamal Adams trade.

Wilson and Co. have little to play for and things could get worse before they better since the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams are on deck in two of the next three games.