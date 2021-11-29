3 Takeaways from Giants' Week 12 Win

0 of 3

Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

The New York Giants picked up their fourth win of the season Sunday. After beating the rival Philadelphia Eagles 13-7, New York pulled to 4-7 and just one game behind the No. 7-seeded Minnesota Vikings in the NFC playoff race.

A postseason berth still feels unlikely for the Giants, but it's far from a pipe dream.

This wasn't a particularly pretty game, but it was a tough, gritty performance by a team that has lacked an identity in 2021. The defense showed glimpses of being the stout unit we saw near the end of the 2020 season, and the Giants may have turned a corner in this campaign.

The Eagles came in on a two-game winning streak, and getting the victory over them was big for the Giants—even if it won't spark a playoff run. Here's what we learned during New York's Week 12 victory.