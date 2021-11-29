3 Takeaways from Steelers' Week 12 Loss

0 of 3

Jeff Dean/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers are no longer the class of the AFC North. If that hadn't been made clear throughout the first half of the 2021 season, then Sunday afternoon was the definitive statement.

It was a tough day for the Steelers, who went on the road and fell 41-10 to the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. It marks the first time that Cincinnati has swept its regular-season series against Pittsburgh since 2009. The Steelers are also now in last place in the AFC North at 5-5-1.

Pittsburgh couldn't get going Sunday and was down 31-3 by halftime. The Steelers didn't score a touchdown until there were two minutes, 59 seconds to go in the game, and by that point the Bengals had already put 41 points on the board.

Here are three takeaways from Pittsburgh's Week 12 loss.