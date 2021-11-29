Bowl Predictions 2021: CFP Projections Heading into Week 14

2 of 4

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The SEC Championship Game between Georgia and Alabama is the most important one of the weekend as it's the only matchup featuring two teams that can legitimately reach the national title game.

Regardless of what Georgia does in Atlanta, the Bulldogs should be in the field. Their defense has played at historic levels and shut down every offense they have faced. Tennessee has had the most success against them when it managed to put up 17 points in a 24-point loss.

Since winning its season opener against Clemson 10-7, Georgia hasn't had a game that was decided by less than 17 points.

Facing the SEC West champion Alabama Crimson Tide is its next opportunity to become one of the all-time great Georgia teams. The one knock on the Bulldogs is their lack of wins over ranked competition. They have just one such victory over a team ranked in the committee's latest Top 25.

That will change against the Tide in the conference title game. The committee had Alabama ranked third, and the close win over Auburn in the Iron Bowl isn't likely to change that in any meaningful way.

For Alabama, the opportunity is there to catapult itself into the playoff with a win. That would likely set up a scenario in which it takes over the No. 1 spot while Georgia gets bumped to third, allowing the committee to avoid an immediate rematch.

It would be a tough pill to swallow for many fans to see two SEC teams in the tournament, but it would be hard to leave out a team that has been as dominant as Georgia all season or an SEC champion in Alabama.

However, if Alabama loses, the committee would have a hard time putting Nick Saban's team in. It would then have two losses and no conference championship—two major knocks on its resume.