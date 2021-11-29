Pac-12 Championship 2021: Oregon vs. Utah Breakdown, Predictions

0 of 3

Alex Goodlett/Associated Press

Just under two weeks after the Utah Utes dashed the Oregon Ducks' playoff hopes, the programs will meet again Friday with the Pac-12 championship on the line.

The Utes won the South Division with just one loss in conference play. Kyle Whittingham's team dropped two games early in non-conference play but rallied to go 8-1 in the Pac-12. Oregon State is the only team in the conference to have beaten them.

Oregon had playoff aspirations after an early-season win over Ohio State. Those hopes took a hit when they picked up their first conference loss to Stanford in overtime. And the Utes finished them off with a 38-7 mauling of the Ducks in Week 12.

Now Oregon gets a shot at revenge, with the winner locking up an appearance in the Rose Bowl. Here's what to watch for in the Pac-12 title game.