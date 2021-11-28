CFP Bowl Projections 2021: Predicting Playoff, New Year's Games

2 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Another week, another dominant win for the Georgia Bulldogs.

It feels like we have used the same saying about Kirby Smart's team all season.

The SEC East champion held four of its past five opponents to single digits. It shut out the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday.

The Bulldogs' case to earn the No. 1 overall seed grew stronger Saturday since they blew past another opponent and the Alabama Crimson Tide struggled to put away the Auburn Tigers. Alabama's offense failed to score in the first three quarters of the Iron Bowl. That is concerning for the Crimson Tide since they will face an even tougher defense in Atlanta on Saturday.

If Georgia takes care of Alabama, it will clinch a playoff spot and knock Alabama out of the top four. The Tide fell from No. 2 to No. 3 in the most recent rankings after a less-than-convincing win over the Arkansas Razorbacks. Bama should remain at No. 3 since Michigan should jump from No. 5.

A Georgia-Oklahoma State semifinal would be a great matchup for those who love defense. Oklahoma State held all but one of its opponents under 25 points in the regular season. The Cowboys' highest point concession came Saturday, but Oklahoma reached 33 points with a good amount of help from special teams and turnovers, and the Sooners offense did not score a point in the second half.

If Oklahoma State beats the Baylor Bears in the Big 12 Championship Game, it will have two top-10 wins in the final two weeks of the season. That is two more top-10 victories than the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, whose lone Top 25 win came against the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25.

The two high-quality wins combined with a conference championship should be enough to push the Cowboys over Notre Dame into the No. 4 seed.

The CFB Playoff selection committee should have a long discussion about the two programs, but Mike Gundy's team should own the slight edge.