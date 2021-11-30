College Football Playoff Projections: Week 14 Rankings and Bowl Forecast

0 of 8

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

After 48 hours of coaching carousel anarchy, Tuesday night's College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings served as a good reminder that, hey, there's still football to be played this season.

If the playoff began today, it would be No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Cincinnati (presumably in the Orange Bowl) and No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Alabama (presumably in the Cotton Bowl). But there's still a whole weekend of championship week battle to potentially throw a wrench or five into the equation. At the very least, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 Alabama in the SEC championship is going to change something before Selection Sunday.

Of particular note in this week's Top 25, Oklahoma State's win over Oklahoma in Bedlam was enough for the Cowboys to leapfrog from No. 7 to No. 5. They will face No. 9 Baylor in the Big 12 championship while No. 4 Cincinnati takes on No. 21 Houston in the AAC championship. If both of those teams win, the Pokes might do a little more leapfrogging before all is said and done.

It's hard to imagine anyone outside the Top Six sneaking into the playoff at this point, though. We'll discuss the various possible scenarios later, and if there's complete chaos, maybe Baylor could vault all the way to No. 4 by winning the Big 12. But No. 7 Ohio State and No. 8 Ole Miss are both idle and neither No. 10 Oregon nor No. 13 Iowa has any realistic hope of making that big of a jump.

As we wait for those final data points, though, what does the overall bowl picture look like?

The 41 bowls have been broken into six tiers and are presented in ascending order of magnitude.