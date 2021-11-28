Big Ten Championship Game 2021: Early Preview, Predictions for Michigan vs. Iowa

0 of 3

Tony Ding/Associated Press

For the first time in five years, the Ohio State Buckeyes will not be winning the Big Ten championship. Instead, the Iowa Hawkeyes and Michigan Wolverines will be meeting in Indianapolis to determine the conference's winner.

For the Wolverines, it's a chance to not just win its first conference championship under Jim Harbaugh. It's an opportunity to get into the College Football Playoff. With its stunning win over the Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan now has an inside track on one of the four spots to play for it all in January.

For the Hawkeyes, this is an opportunity to play spoiler and secure a spot in a New Year's Six Bowl. A win would send Kirk Ferentz and Iowa to their first Rose Bowl appearance since 2015.

It isn't the Big Ten championship everyone expected heading into the final week of the regular season, but it's an intriguing high-stakes affair nonetheless. Let's take an early look at the matchup.