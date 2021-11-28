SEC Championship Game 2021: Early Preview, Predictions for Georgia vs. Alabama

0 of 3

Butch Dill/Associated Press

When it comes to conference championship weekend, it doesn't get bigger than the matchup between Alabama and Georgia.

The SEC powerhouses will meet with the conference title on the line for the third time in the history of the game. The two teams last met with the SEC title up for grabs in 2018, when Alabama won 35-28 on its way to the CFP National Championship, which it lost to Clemson.

This year, both sides have national championship aspirations, and the Bulldogs are coming in as the favorite.

Georgia has been the consensus No. 1 team in college football for the majority of the season. Alabama was the No. 1 team in the preseason AP poll. However, the Dawgs took over in Week 6 and haven't relinquished top spot since.

Now, the teams will collide in Atlanta on Saturday with major playoff implications on the line. The winner will almost certainly be the favorite to win the playoff, so here's a quick preview of what to expect and some predictions for how the game will play out.