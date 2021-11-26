AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 26

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

The day after Thanksgiving usually involves eating leftovers, trying to get relatives out of the house before they overstay their welcome and standing in long lines for a slightly bigger discount on a TV. Thankfully, it also means there is plenty of pro wrestling on television.

This week's special Black Friday episode of Rampage had three interesting matchups on the card to help get us through that turkey hangover.

After it was discovered that Riho was never eliminated from the Casino Battle Royal, Tony Khan gave her a match against Britt Baker with the stipulation being if Riho won, she would earn a future title shot.

Following their backstage confrontation on Dynamite, Daniel Garcia went up against Eddie Kingston on Friday's show.

We also saw Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta take on Adam Cole and Bobby Fish in tag team action. Let's take a look at everything that happened on Friday's show.