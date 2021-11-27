Predicting the Most Active Teams at 2022 NHL Trade Deadline

0 of 5

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Believe it or not, we're 20 percent finished.

And now that all NHL teams have completed one-fifth of the 2021-22 regular season, it's starting to become clearer which ones are legitimate contenders and which are just passing time until rebuilding.

With that recognition come front-office decisions regarding how to proceed as the league's trade deadline—set for March 21, 2022—begins drifting into view.

Given our fondness for playing the roles of team executives, members of the B/R hockey writing team took a look at the early-season situations for all 32 teams and came up with a list of those most likely to be making plans as springtime approaches.

Read on to see what we came up with, and let us know your thoughts with a comment or two as well.