Capital One's 'The Match 5': Odds, Tips and Predictions for Charity Golf Event

While the golf world may not be home to many heated rivalries, fans have been treated to a big one in recent years. Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau have engaged in a public back-and-forth that started in early 2019.

Koepka criticized DeChambeau's slow play, which the 2020 U.S. Open champion took personally.

The two have exchanged verbal barbs ever since, and while the feud seemed to dissipate following Team USA's win at the 2021 Ryder Cup, both golfers insist that the rivalry is still on.

"Until I get an apology for what he's said and what not, nothing will change," DeChambeau said, per Christopher Powers of Golf Digest. "This is all real on my end."

Koepka said, per Powers: "I've said it like 10 different times. I've never really liked him."

The rivalry will be in sharp focus Friday, with their head-to-head battle representing the fifth installment of Capital One's The Match. Here's a look at the odds for this highly anticipated event, along with a preview, some prop-betting tips and a prediction for Friday's winner.

The Match 5

Who: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka



Where: Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas

When: Friday, November 26 at 4 p.m. ET

TV: TNT, TBS, TruTV, HLN

Live Stream: TNTDrama.com and the Bleacher Report App

Match Odds

Bryson DeChambeau -125 ($125 bet to win $100)

Brooks Koepka +105 ($100 bet to win $105)

Notable Prop Bets

First to go two points up: DeChambeau -130; Koepka -105

To lead first: Dechambeau -135; Koepka -110

Player to make a hole in one: DeChambeau +6500; Koepka +6500

Either Player to make a hole in one: +3500

Most Par 3 winners: DeChambeau -120; Koepka -110

Most Par 4 winners: DeChambeau -120; Koepka -110

Most Par 5 winners: DeChambeau -125; Koepka -105

Preview and Prediction

This edition of The Match will feature one-on-one match play. DeChambeau and Koepka will compete to shoot the lowest score on each hole, with the winner receiving a point. The golfers will split the point in the event of a tie. Whoever has the most points after 12 holes will be declared the winner.

According to Kevin Cunningham of Golf.com, Koepka is rumored to have requested the 12-hole format instead of a traditional 18-hole round.

"Playing 12 holes is nice. I mean, it's better than playing 18 holes with Bryson," Koepka told Phil Mickelson (h/t Cunningham). "Anything to spend less time him I'm happy to do."

Given the match-play format, this one could be decided after seven holes. However, it's highly unlikely that either golfer will go on an early run to make that happen.

It's even less likely that either player will make a hole in one, so that prop is best avoided. A safer pick is DeChambeau winning the most Par 5s. Both players are capable of long and accurate drives, but DeChambeau is one of the longest drivers in the world. He made the top eight at this year's Professional Long Drivers Association's World Championship. He should thus have a slight edge on longer holes Friday.

However, DeChambeau doesn't have enough of an edge to reliably go up two points at any time in this match. Both competitors are seasoned enough to avoid the sort of mistakes that would lead to a large collapse. The safe bet is that neither golfer goes two up and that this one goes all 12 holes or even into an overtime round.

DeChambeau hasn't played competitively since the Ryder Cup, but Koepka has and has been struggling since September's event. He missed the cut at both the OHL Classic and the Houston Open, and unless he's been playing possum in anticipation of The Match, his game appears to be off.

Not off enough for a blowout, mind you, but expect Koepka to make the one critical error that leads to defeat.

Prediction: DeChambeau wins in 12 holes.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.



