College Football Odds Week 13: Over-Under, Picks Against the Spread for Top 25

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

With just two weeks left before the College Football Playoff selection committee finalizes the four-team field and picks the rest of the New Year's Six bowls, time is running out for teams to make their final arguments.

Week 13 is chock full of good, meaningful matchups in the Top 25. In particular, two classic rivalry games figure to feature prominently over the weekend in The Game between Ohio State and Michigan and Bedlam where Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will clash in the Big 12.

Both games have serious playoff implications on the line. The winner of Ohio State-Michigan will have the inside track on a berth with a win in the Big Ten title game.

The inter-state rivalry between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State is a playoff eliminator. The loser will officially be out of the race while the winner could have a strong case for the fourth spot with a win in their conference championship game.

Either way, the weekend is going to have a huge impact on the bowl picture, and there are plenty of lines and over-unders worth putting a friendly wager on.