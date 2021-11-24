AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 24

2 of 4

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

CM Punk hit the ring to a monstrous ovation from his hometown fans in Chicago to kick off the show. MJF interrupted, though, making his way to the ring to address the man who blatantly disrespected him a week ago.

The young heel took a shot at the pipebomb promo and said Punk looked like a "crack addict" despite being straight edge. He took exception to Punk ignoring him, refusing to bring him when he spoke of dream matches, and vowed to "drop nukes" instead of pipebombs.

"I'm in your head. Probably has something to do with the fact that you've got a poster of me on your wall," Punk said of his disappointment in MJF. "I shut up the great MJF without saying a word." He continued, "you think you're someone when in reality, he's just a less-famous Miz."

MJF called Punk "nostalgia," accused him of kissing ass and asked, "what happened to the guy I grew up on because you might as well come out here preaching 'hustle, loyalty and respect.'"

The heel cut a scathing promo, dropping references to John Cena and Triple H while insisting that Punk was always second place.

Punk responded, saying him choosing to face Darby Allin ate MJF up. In fact, he's no longer the most powerful of the four pillars. MJF has been replaced by Britt Baker and he doesn't even know it. "The only way you're going to be No. 1 is if we all wait around long enough for Tony to have a daughter for you to marry," he said.

Before things could turn physical, MJF baled out of the ring, choosing to fight another day.

Grade

A+

Analysis

Take two of the most engaging talkers in recent wrestling history, give them microphones and let them captivate for 20 minutes. It was a recipe that worked extremely well here in the opening segment, thanks to two polar opposite performers.

Every time MJF thought he had a zinger to wound Punk with, the babyface answered with something equally or more cutting. It was a great back-and-forth promo battle. The minute it threatened to turn violent, MJF baled. Conveniently enough, thanks to the lack of backup, something Punk criticized him for over the course of the promo battle.

Their eventual match is going to be absolute money and segments like these are the reason.

An absolutely fire way to kick off the show and the best promo we have heard out of Punk thus far in his AEW run.