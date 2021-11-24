AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 24November 25, 2021
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 24
For an entire generation, pro wrestling and Thanksgiving went hand-in-hand and Wednesday night on TNT, All Elite Wrestling celebrated that relationship with a special episode of Dynamite.
Headlined by a blockbuster eight-man tag team match intersecting three intensely personal rivalries, the show continued the Full Gear fallout while setting the table for several top feuds and stars for the remainder of the year.
Was Bryan Danielson able to make good on his promise to kick the head in of Colt Cabana in front of his hometown fans in Chicago? Speaking of the Second City, how did its favorite son, CM Punk, fare when he battled QT Marshall?
Find out the answer to those questions and more with this recap of the Thanksgiving Eve broadcast.
Match Card
- 8-Man Tag Team Match: Cody Rhodes and Death Triangle (Pac and The Lucha Bros) vs. Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo and FTR
- CM Punk vs. QT Marshall
- Colt Cabana vs. Bryan Danielson
- TBS Championship Tournament Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Jamie Hayter
- Britt Baker and Tony Schiavone host Friendsgiving
CM Punk and MJF's Verbal War
CM Punk hit the ring to a monstrous ovation from his hometown fans in Chicago to kick off the show. MJF interrupted, though, making his way to the ring to address the man who blatantly disrespected him a week ago.
The young heel took a shot at the pipebomb promo and said Punk looked like a "crack addict" despite being straight edge. He took exception to Punk ignoring him, refusing to bring him when he spoke of dream matches, and vowed to "drop nukes" instead of pipebombs.
"I'm in your head. Probably has something to do with the fact that you've got a poster of me on your wall," Punk said of his disappointment in MJF. "I shut up the great MJF without saying a word." He continued, "you think you're someone when in reality, he's just a less-famous Miz."
MJF called Punk "nostalgia," accused him of kissing ass and asked, "what happened to the guy I grew up on because you might as well come out here preaching 'hustle, loyalty and respect.'"
The heel cut a scathing promo, dropping references to John Cena and Triple H while insisting that Punk was always second place.
Punk responded, saying him choosing to face Darby Allin ate MJF up. In fact, he's no longer the most powerful of the four pillars. MJF has been replaced by Britt Baker and he doesn't even know it. "The only way you're going to be No. 1 is if we all wait around long enough for Tony to have a daughter for you to marry," he said.
Before things could turn physical, MJF baled out of the ring, choosing to fight another day.
Grade
A+
Analysis
Take two of the most engaging talkers in recent wrestling history, give them microphones and let them captivate for 20 minutes. It was a recipe that worked extremely well here in the opening segment, thanks to two polar opposite performers.
Every time MJF thought he had a zinger to wound Punk with, the babyface answered with something equally or more cutting. It was a great back-and-forth promo battle. The minute it threatened to turn violent, MJF baled. Conveniently enough, thanks to the lack of backup, something Punk criticized him for over the course of the promo battle.
Their eventual match is going to be absolute money and segments like these are the reason.
An absolutely fire way to kick off the show and the best promo we have heard out of Punk thus far in his AEW run.
Punk vs. QT Marshall
CM Punk looked to make it 2-0 as he battled QT Marshall, moments after a verbal evisceration of MJF. He dominated early and often, even outsmarting his opponent enough to get The Factory's Aaron Solow and Nick Comoroto ejected from ringside.
During the break, Marshall turned the tide in his favor, delivering a Liger Bomb for a close near-fall. Back from the timeout, he taunted the Chicago fans, drawing a chorus of boos but also taking his eye off his opponent.
Punk answered with a kick that flattened Marshall. The corner knee, top-rope elbow and Go To Sleep followed as the hometown hero rolled to victory.
Result
Punk defeated Marshall
Grade
C+
Analysis
The match was solid, is unspectacular, but continued Punk's win streak in AEW.
Marshall is great at inciting a reaction, which we saw with his antics here. The crowd got even more behind Punk and fueled him to victory.
It was interesting to hear the commentary team, on more than one occasion, sum up Punk's run thus far with "yeah but...he's undefeated." It will be interesting to see if it becomes part of the narrative that Punk has lost a step. Might we be seeing the tale of Old Man Punk playing out before our very eyes?
And if so, how will MJF play into it? Might he deal him his first loss in AEW?
Gunn Club vs. Bear Country
The undefeated Gunn Club (Billy and Colton Gunn) looked to enhance their win-loss record as they battled Bear Country’s.
The Gunns attacked the opposition prior to the bell and sent Bear Boulder into the ring steps, aggravating an arm injury that previously kept him out of action. With Bear Bronson left to go it alone, he succumbed to Austin Gunn tripping him up and Colton putting him away with the Colt 45.
After the match, Sting and Darby Allin made their presence felt after enduring a beatdown at the hands of the victors Friday night on Rampage. The babyfaces cleared their new rivals from the squared circle and stood tall to close out the segment.
Result
Gunn Club defeated Allin and Sting
Grade
C-
Analysis
Maybe it is because Gunn Club had been relegated primarily to Dark and Dark Elevation but this feels like a step back for Allin and Sting.
Sure, the argument could be made that AEW is hoping to elevate Austin and Colton Gunn by way of this program and that would be a perfectly valid response. Still, one cannot help but think there are better options available than taking two second-generation stars from zero to 60 when they are still in the midst of learning their craft.
If there is a positive, it is that the inevitable blow-off match between the teams will not ask Sting and Billy Gunn to take too many risks or stress their bodies.