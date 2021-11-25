Capital One's 'The Match 5': Odds, Prop Bets and Purse Info for Golf Event

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Capital One's The Match 5 will pit PGA rivals Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka against one another in what can realistically be called a grudge match.

While DeChambeau and Koepka were recently teammates at the Ryder Cup—and even engaged in a post-victory hug—they insist their public rivalry is very real and intact.

"It definitely felt forced; there wasn't an apology or anything like that," DeChambeau said, per Christopher Powers of Golf Digest. "Until I get an apology for what he's said and what not, nothing will change. This is all real on my end."

"I've said it like 10 different times," Koepka said, per Powers. "I've never really liked him."

The intensity of the rivalry will add to what is first and foremost a charity entertainment event. Wynn Golf Course in Las Vegas will host the event, which will be televised on TNT, TBS, TruTV and HLN—with live-streaming available on TNTDrama.com.

The Match 5

Who: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka



Where: Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas

When: Friday, November 26 at 4 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: TNT, TBS, TruTV, HLN and TNTDrama.com

Match Odds

Bryson DeChambeau -125 ($125 bet to win $100)

Brooks Koepka +105 ($100 bet to win $105)

Notable Prop Bets

First to go two points up: DeChambeau -130, Koepka -105

To lead first: Dechambeau -135, Koepka -110

Player to make a hole in one: DeChambeau +6500, Koepka +6500

Either Player to make a hole in one: +3500

Most Par 3 winners: DeChambeau -120, Koepka -110

Most Par 4 winners: DeChambeau -120, Koepka -110

Most Par 5 winners: Dechambeau -125, Koepka -105

Prize Details

This is a charity event, and while DeChambeau and Koepka will be looking to one-up the other, they'll also be playing for some good causes.

From a Warner Media press release:

"Donations made as part of the Nov. 26 event will benefit APGA Tour (Advocates Pro Golf Association Tour) and Feeding America ®, in addition to DeChambeau contributing to Shriner's Hospital and Koepka donating to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. WarnerMedia and the golfers will tee things off with a charitable donation of 3.75 million meals to Feeding America."

Additionally, the two golfers will compete in individual-hole challenges that will lead to more charity dollars. For example, on Hole 6, the golfer who lands his tee shot closest to the pin will help donate 500,000 meals to Feeding America. If the shot is within five feet of the cup an additional 1.5 million meals will be donated, and a 20 million meal donation will be made for a hole in one.

Challenges will be featured on Holes 3, 6, 7, 9 and 11, with $2 million donations in play for hole-in-one shots on Holes 3, 9 and 11. A full list of hole challenges can be found here.

Format and Preview

While recent editions of The Match have featured a pro-am style of match play—in July, Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady took on DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers—it will be back to one-on-one this Friday.

DeChambeau and Koepka will compete to shoot the lowest score on each hole individually. The winner of each hole will receive a point. The two golfers will split the point in the event of a tie. Whoever has the most points after 12 holes will be declared the winner.

This is a traditional version of match play and should be familiar to fans who have followed the Ryder Cup.

Fans can expect a non-traditional amount of trash talk during the event, as DeChambeau and Koepka are not shy about their dislike for one another. Their feud began in early 2019 when Koepka publicly criticized DeChambeau's slow style of play, which the 2020 U.S. Open winner took personally.

"With all that's gone on the last two years, eventually it was going to come to this," Koepka said, per Powers. "That way, somebody will have the bragging rights at the end of this and somebody won't. ... Now it just comes down to playing golf, because obviously no one will [pair] us together. So we've got to do it on our own."

Friday's match isn't likely to end the feud between these two entirely, but it's going to be a lot of fun for a national audience. Play-by-Play will be provided by Brian Anderson, while Amanda Balionis will serve as the on-course reporter. Charles Barkley and Mickelson will also be in the broadcast booth.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.



