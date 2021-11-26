B/R Experts Answer Biggest College Football Questions for Week 13

1 of 8

Brad Shepard

For eight consecutive long, painful years, the Michigan Wolverines have watched Ohio State celebrate a win in "The Game." Jim Harbaugh has yet to taste victory in the most important battle since his return to his alma mater.

Nothing can spoil the rebound season for the 10-1 Wolverines, who have played brilliantly thanks to defense and a quality running game. Quarterback Cade McNamara is a leader who has done everything Harbaugh asked him to, and he has done it beautifully.

Still, so much is at stake Saturday. The winner heads to the Big Ten championship game and, most likely, the College Football Playoff. It would mean everything to a Wolverines program that has returned to relevance but not the pinnacle of the national spotlight.

Unfortunately for them, few teams are as hot as the Buckeyes, and nobody is playing better on offense. With Heisman Trophy hopeful C.J. Stroud to lead the way with more weapons than a weekend hunting retreat, the Buckeyes have the firepower to beat anybody they play.

As well as the Wolverines are playing, they probably can't post the points needed to win this game. The eight-point spread seems low considering how strong the Buckeyes are on offense. But with so much drama and emotion involved, who knows what will happen?

The guess is Ryan Day's team stays hot, and while it'll be close for a time, the Buckeyes will pull away and win 40-27.

Kerry Miller

I've tried to talk myself out of Ohio State winning this game. (Not because I want Michigan to win, but when EVERYONE agrees on how a Top Five showdown will go down, I always worry about how and where it'll go wrong.)

Maybe Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo will create enough pressure with their pass rush to make C.J. Stroud uncomfortable in the pocket for a change.

Perhaps Blake Corum will return from his high ankle sprain at close to full strength, giving the Wolverines their thunder-and-lightning tandem in the backfield.

It's possible Cade McNamara has a sensational day throwing the ball against a secondary that allowed at least 360 passing yards against each of Penn State, Purdue and Tulsa.

And perchance—desperate to finally win this game—Jim Harbaugh digs deep into his bag of tricks for a successful fake punt or a surprise onside kick about which the crowd never stops roaring.

However, this Buckeyes offense has so many weapons and the run defense has improved so much since the beginning of the year that even if all of those things were to happen, Ohio State still could eke out a road win.

Ohio State wins big (41-28), but I hope this comes right down to the wire. We deserve some Big Ten East drama after the 56-7 blowout last weekend.