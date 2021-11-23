College Football Playoff 2021: Predicting Final Four Teams Post-Week 13 Rankings

1 of 2

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Georgia has an opportunity to make a statement and give the SEC one bid to the playoff next Saturday.

The Bulldogs are locked into their matchup with the Crimson Tide. Both teams are expected to win their respective rivalry games on Saturday. Georgia should outmatch the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who just lost 55-0 to Notre Dame, and Alabama will likely beat the Auburn Tigers without the injured Bo Nix.

Georgia should get into the playoff regardless of its result in the SEC Championship Game. A loss would likely make Alabama the No. 1 seed so the two sides avoid a rematch in the national semifinal.

That scenario is unlikely to play out because of how well Georgia's defense has played against every opponent in 2021.

The Bulldogs held seven opponents to single digits and they have not allowed more than 17 points in a single game. If Georgia's defense extends its dominance into Atlanta, it will enter the playoff as the No. 1 seed.

Notre Dame entered the playoff conversation after the Michigan State Spartans and Oregon Ducks were blown out in Week 12.

The Ohio State-Michigan loser will be knocked out of the playoff discussion on Saturday, which would leave Notre Dame at No. 5 going into championship weekend.

The Fighting Irish, who should blow out the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday, will be sitting on the sidelines while all the title game action goes down.

A Georgia win over Alabama would open the door for the Irish to take the No. 4 with a resume that carries a handful of dominant victories and a lone loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Notre Dame's best victory is over the Wisconsin Badgers. The ACC programs that played the Irish have not been close to the Top 25 for most of the season.

Oklahoma State's resume would have five ranked victories if it wins out. Two of those wins would be over Top 15 teams as long as the Baylor Bears advance to the Big 12 Championship Game.

The Cowboys have played terrific defense in the last month, but their early ranked wins over the Kansas State Wildcats and Texas Longhorns might not hold up in the eyes of the selection committee.

The committee has to determine if a one-loss Notre Dame with a defeat to Cincinnati and no conference championship would be a better foe for Georgia than Big 12 champion Oklahoma State.

The margins are expected to be thin, but Notre Dame's near flawless play of late combined with its marquee loss and brand name could keep it above Oklahoma State on December 5.