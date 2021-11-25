Predicting Warriors' Rotation When Klay Thompson, James Wiseman Make Returns

1 of 3

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

This should be pretty straightforward, provided the Klay Thompson who returns bears a striking resemblance to the one who last suited up during the 2019 Finals.

If Thompson hasn't lost too many steps to an ACL tear followed up by a ruptured Achilles, then he'll reclaim his starting spot alongside sibling-in-splash Stephen Curry. Thompson can help with the tricky defensive duties in the backcourt—depending on the matchup, the hardest could go to Andrew Wiggins—and Thompson's gravitational pull on defenders by way of his shooting threat should continue to help free up Curry to attack.

Nothing changes up front. Wiggins has proved more than serviceable as the starting small forward, and if Thompson gets back to pumping in roughly 20 points per game, that could make Wiggins more efficient if he can pick and choose his spots. Draymond Green will only benefit from having another lethal shooter to find, and Kevon Looney's reliability should keep him the preferred option over James Wiseman at center.

The only potential debate here is the 5 spot, but it wasn't much of a debate the last time we saw Wiseman in action. Last season, the Warriors were 7.2 points better per 100 possessions with Looney than without, while Wiseman's presence led to a net decline of 13.5 points per 100 possessions, per NBA.com. The split is wide enough to assume Golden State won't change the formula unless Wiseman's play really forces the issue.