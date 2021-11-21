Warriors Rumors: Klay Thompson 'Trending Toward Return' from Injury Before Christmas

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson "came through well after a week of five-on-five scrimmaging and has been cleared to be a full-time participant" in the team's practices, according to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Per that report, Thompson "is trending toward a potential return" in the week before Christmas.

Thompson missed the 2019-20 season because of a torn ACL and the 2020-21 season because of a torn Achilles. He has yet to play this season.

He is one of the best shooters in NBA history and helped the Warriors build a modern-day dynasty by reaching five straight NBA Finals. They won three championships in that span thanks in large part to his ability to hit from the outside and guard multiple positions as a versatile defender who helped take some of the pressure off Stephen Curry.

Thompson is a five-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection.

To Golden State's credit, it has been among the best teams in the league to begin the season even without him. The Warriors have an NBA-best 14-2 record.