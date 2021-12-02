Every NBA Team's Biggest X-Factor so Far This Season

0 of 30

Matt York/Associated Press

NBA teams prize predictability, but sometimes the variables make all the difference.

Every squad has an X-factor, a player whose specific contributions can have a significant influence on the outcome of a game—or even a season.

Generally, these guys aren't do-it-all stars, and on the wrong nights, their weaknesses can make them liabilities. But when they're starring in their specific duties—usually ones no on else on the roster can handle—they elevate their team's performance.

Here, we'll run down the X-factors on all 30 clubs, sometimes reviewing contributors who've played that role through the first quarter of the year, and sometimes forecasting those who might occupy the position going forward.

These are the subtle difference-makers that have had (or will have) an outsized impact for every team this season.