Every NFL Team's Best Buy of the 2021 Offseason

Justin Rex/Associated Press

Every NFL roster features someone the organization is thankful for adding within the calendar year.

Offseason acquisitions tend to go one of two ways. They either turn into excellent additions that help improve the respective squad or become disappointments where overpaying to acquire their services hampers the organization's long-term goals.

Two weeks ago, we looked at the worst contracts on every roster. This week, we'll give thanks for recent acquisitions that worked out in each team's favor.

These additions could be free-agent signings, trades or even re-signings based on the situation. Whatever the case, none of these individuals were guaranteed to be with their current squad entering this past offseason, and they've thrived now that they are.

A cornucopia of moves throughout the league proved to be helpful and gave each franchise a reason to be grateful during the holiday season.