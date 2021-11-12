Every NFL Team's Worst Contract in 2021

0 of 32

Derick Hingle/Associated Press

One bad contract becomes an albatross of an NFL team's entire operation. What constitutes a "bad" contract varies, though.

More often than not, a poor deal happens when an individual underperforms after he signs for an exorbitant amount. Hasty decisions to re-sign certain players or hand out massive free-agent deals can backfire. But they're not the only instances of hampering teams.

Injuries can ruin what looked like a promising agreement. Sometimes a player performs relatively well, but someone else on the roster with a lower salary-cap charge at the same position outperforms him. And lastly, a veteran—even if he's not vastly overpaid—can be stunting the growth of a younger player.

Whatever the case, a bad contract is a bad contract that needs to get off the books sooner rather than later.