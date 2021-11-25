Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr.: Fight Odds, Live Stream, Predictions

David Becker/Getty Images

It's taken longer than anyone might have expected, but Teofimo Lopez (16-0, 12 KOs) will finally put his WBA, WBO and IBF lightweight world titles on the line against George Kambosos Jr. (19-0, 10 KOs) on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden Theater in New York City.

This is Lopez's first fight since Oct. 2020, when he beat Vasiliy Lomachenko by unanimous decision to win the Ukrainian's WBA and WBO titles (he came into the bout as the IBF titleholder). The upset win over the highly revered Lomachenko vaulted Lopez from promising young champion to pound-for-pound standard-bearer.

Kambosos, a 28-year-old from Sydney, Australia, is a heavy underdog despite his undefeated record. His last two bouts—against Mickey Bey in Dec. 2019 and Lee Selby in Oct. 2020—were both split-decision victories. Scoring an upset against Lopez will require Kambosos to outdo all his previous efforts and reach a new level of skill and tenacity.

This title fight was initially set for May, but it was rescheduled several times. It was also originally set to be a Triller production, but the IBF found Triller in default of its contract because of a late attempt at yet another date change, and it awarded the bout to Matchroom Boxing.

Lopez vs. Kambosos Jr. Fight Info

When: Saturday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET (main card)

Where: Madison Square Garden Theater in New York

Live stream: DAZN

Fight Odds: Lopez -1000 (bet $1,000 to win $100), Kambosos +600 (bet $100 to win $600)

The months of waiting for this fight to take place doesn't appear to have put a damper on the occasion. In fact, it appears it's only allowed the tensions to simmer. In Tuesday's pre-fight press conference, the animosity between the two prizefighters was palpable.

Kambosos said he'll do whatever it takes to win and took shots at Lopez over how he's spent his time in the limelight after unifying three of the four major belts at 135 pounds.

"Victory by any means. I'm taking all them belts home to Australia. While he's been in the bright lights enjoying himself, smoking his little hookah, enjoying it with the drinks and partying, going to every fight event like a groupie, I've been in the trenches," said Kambosos, per Bad Left Hook's Scott Christ.

An unfocused approach seems to be just about the only thing that can stop Lopez from taking care of business Saturday night. He packs far more power than Kambosos—take a look at his vicious KO of Richard Commey to win the IBF title if you need evidence—and there's no significant difference between the two in the height and reach department.

While some might downplay Lopez's victory over Lomachenko because of the latter's shoulder injury affecting him during the fight, it's still clear he can execute a game plan and remain calm against one of the best fighters in the sport today. Lopez doesn't seem to think he'll have any trouble against a fighter of Kambosos' caliber.

"I can switch the momentum when I need to, and that's a key factor in my arsenal. I'm looking forward to seeing what this guy can do," said Lopez, per DAZN.com's Christopher Walker. "I'm looking forward to a one-round war. I honestly don't think this fight will go past the first round. I'll be honest with you. I've been stopping sparring partners to head and body. I'm praying it's worse than the Mason Menard fight."

Kambosos can't be taken too lightly, as he's scored recent knockdowns against Bey and Richard Pena, but he likely won't be able to stand up to the pressure in later rounds. Look for Lopez to get a late stoppage win, setting the stage for his planned move up to 140 pounds.

Prediction: Lopez by late TKO

