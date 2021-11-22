NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons Trade Talks, Jerami Grant and More

0 of 3

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings have both been enduring on-court struggles recently. And there's also plenty of news surrounding each team off the hardwood.

After an 8-2 start, the 76ers have lost six of their past seven games. It's probable they will start to play better again sooner rather than later, so much of the attention on the team has been regarding Ben Simmons, who still hasn't played during the 2021-22 season and remains at the center of trade rumors.

As for the Kings, they fired head coach Luke Walton following a 6-11 start. What does the future hold for the franchise?

There are plenty of rumors surrounding these teams and more. Here's some of the latest buzz from around the NBA.