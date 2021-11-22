NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons Trade Talks, Jerami Grant and More

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons Trade Talks, Jerami Grant and MoreNovember 22, 2021
The Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings have both been enduring on-court struggles recently. And there's also plenty of news surrounding each team off the hardwood.
After an 8-2 start, the 76ers have lost six of their past seven games. It's probable they will start to play better again sooner rather than later, so much of the attention on the team has been regarding Ben Simmons, who still hasn't played during the 2021-22 season and remains at the center of trade rumors.
As for the Kings, they fired head coach Luke Walton following a 6-11 start. What does the future hold for the franchise?
There are plenty of rumors surrounding these teams and more. Here's some of the latest buzz from around the NBA.
Sixers May Not Deal Simmons Anytime Soon
For several months, Simmons' status has been unclear. It's unknown whether he will play another game for the 76ers, whether he will be traded and when he plans on taking the court again. And there may not be any resolution in the near future.
According to Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice, the 76ers are "mostly waiting for things to open up a bit more" after Dec. 15, which is when players who signed deals in the offseason will become eligible to be traded. After that point, more trade offers could be on the table.
However, it's not a guarantee that Philadelphia will deal Simmons at that point, either.
"Asking around, some believe the Sixers will be happy to carry this through the full 2021-22 season and resume discussions again next offseason when a new set of opportunities will become available to them," Neubeck wrote.
If Simmons isn't traded soon, the rumors will continue. And it appears there may not be any clarity regarding his situation in the near future.
Grant Unlikely to Get Traded to Philadelphia
The Athletic's Sam Amick recently reported that the 76ers are keeping tabs on about 30 players they would be interested in acquiring in a potential Simmons trade. And according to a recent report from Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant is on that list.
However, don't expect to see Grant in a 76ers uniform anytime soon. Neubeck reported that the discussions between Philadelphia and Detroit that included Grant were "not just old and presently inactive; they were of little interest to the Sixers."
Neubeck added that Grant is not on the 76ers' shortlist.
Another reason why a Simmons-to-Detroit deal is unlikely to happen is because Neubeck reported that there are unlikely to be further discussions between the Pistons and Sixers unless rookie guard Cade Cunningham is brought into the mix. Considering Detroit took Cunningham with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft and consequently has plans to build around him, that doesn't seem to be a likely scenario.
Gentry Could Get Opportunity to Lead Kings Long Term
When the Kings fired Walton on Sunday, they named Alvin Gentry as their interim head coach. It was a logical choice considering the 67-year-old was an associate coach and has previously been the head coach of the Miami Heat (1994-95), Detroit Pistons (1997-2000), Los Angeles Clippers (2000-03), Phoenix Suns (2008-13) and New Orleans Pelicans (2015-20).
Gentry may only serve as the interim head coach until Sacramento makes a hire. However, there's also a chance that he will get a chance to remove the interim tag and remain at the helm.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Kings are "discussing potential benchmarks of success" that could "serve as possible parameters on [Gentry] keeping the job on a long-term basis."
Gentry has a 510-595 career record as an NBA head coach, but he's only made it to the playoffs three times. And the deepest into the postseason he's reached came in 2010, when the Suns lost in the Western Conference Finals.
After getting fired by the Pelicans following the 2019-20 season, Gentry was hired by the Kings as an associate head coach in October 2020.