Bowl Predictions 2021: College Football Playoff Predictions for Top Teams

The College Football Playoff picture is the clearest it has been all season.

The Oregon Ducks and Michigan State Spartans fell out of contention with blowout losses Saturday.

With one week left in the regular season, there are seven programs that can make a case to be in the national semifinals.

By December 5, there could be as few as four teams that deserve to make the College Football Playoff.

There are a handful of major games for the CFB Playoff picture between now and the bracket reveal. Two of them take place Saturday. The Ohio State Buckeyes visit the Michigan Wolverines in an elimination game out of the Big Ten, and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will try to keep their slim hopes alive in Bedlam against the Oklahoma Sooners.

A week later, the SEC Championship Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide will determine how many teams get in from that conference.

If Georgia continues its dominant run, the Big Ten champion and an undefeated Cincinnati Bearcats team will be guaranteed of playoff spots, but the final position would be up for debate with Oregon out of the way.