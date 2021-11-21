Heisman Watch 2021: Latest Race Odds and Predictions

0 of 5

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Now that the college football season has rolled past Week 12, the conversations around the Heisman Trophy race are starting to reach fever pitch.

It was already a hot topic before the latest round of games, with the front-runners for the sport's most coveted award having made solid cases for the voters.

But with Bryce Young of Alabama and C.J. Stroud of Ohio State each having logged their Heisman moments to bolster their campaigns, it looks as though it's basically a two-man competition to see who takes home the bronze stiff arm.

Here's the latest look at the odds and a few predictions on how this race shakes out.