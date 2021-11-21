Heisman Watch 2021: Latest Race Odds and Predictions

Heisman Watch 2021: Latest Race Odds and PredictionsNovember 21, 2021
Now that the college football season has rolled past Week 12, the conversations around the Heisman Trophy race are starting to reach fever pitch.
It was already a hot topic before the latest round of games, with the front-runners for the sport's most coveted award having made solid cases for the voters.
But with Bryce Young of Alabama and C.J. Stroud of Ohio State each having logged their Heisman moments to bolster their campaigns, it looks as though it's basically a two-man competition to see who takes home the bronze stiff arm.
Here's the latest look at the odds and a few predictions on how this race shakes out.
Current Heisman Odds
QB Bryce Young, Alabama: +150 (bet $100 to win $150)
QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State: +300
RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State: +300
QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss: +500
QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh: +2000
QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
The question isn't whether C.J. Stroud improved his Heisman Trophy chances after engineering a Heisman-level performance in No. 4 Ohio State's blowout 56-7 win over No. 7 Michigan State. It's by how much?
Not only was this a game to solidify which team was the best in the Big Ten, but it was also a head-to-head matchup between two of the top Heisman candidates.
By the end of the day, the Buckeyes and Stroud left little doubt, as the freshman quarterback threw for 432 yards on 32 of 35 passes and six touchdowns in the first half.
Thanks to Stroud's arm, the Spartans never had a chance.
For his part, Kenneth Walker had a pedestrian game, finishing with just six carries for 25 yards.
Depending on who's asked, Stroud established himself as the Heisman favorite after a performance that even had one-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes tweeting about it.
QB Bryce Young, Alabama
After a year of mostly steady and consistent performances under center for No. 2 Alabama, Bryce Young finally broke through with a signature game Saturday.
In the 42-35 win over Arkansas, the sophomore quarterback broke the school record by throwing for 561 yards and five touchdowns.
But what was most impressive about his day was that he completed 78 percent of his passes. But while it was a statement performance for Young, the Razorbacks are only ranked No. 21.
Stroud had his big day against the No. 7-ranked team, which will likely carry more weight with the voters.
In the meantime, Crimson Tide fans will be able to watch Young's 40-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams to seal the game on a loop until the winner is announced.
RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State
For Kenneth Walker III, it was all good coming out of Week 11.
In his breakout game against Maryland, the junior running back ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns to help Michigan State win 40-21.
In Saturday's game against Ohio State, though, Walker wasn't even a factor. Not only did he post a season-low six carries for 25 yards, but he also left the game hobbled with a rolled ankle.
"He's a little banged up right now," coach Mel Tucker told Matt Wenzel of Michigan Live. "We're going to get him as healthy as possible."
Before his letdown game against the Buckeyes, Walker had led the nation in rushing with 147.3 yards per game. But that likely won't be enough to overcome what Stroud and Young did in Week 12.
QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss
Matt Corral didn't hurt his chances as Mississippi beat Vanderbilt 31-17, but he wasn't exactly a lock beforehand.
The Ole Miss quarterback threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns in what appears to have been his last game at The Vaught.
Before the game, he tweeted his thanks to the school, the coaching staff and his teammates and, of course, Rebel Nation.
"Thank you, Ole Miss, and my brothers and I look forward to finishing this journey with Rebel Pride," Corral wrote.
While he might not win the Heisman, Corral is entering the NFL draft next year and is projected to go in the first round as the third-best quarterback on the board.