Ohio State Fires on All Cylinders to Put CFP on Notice in Michigan State Rout

Ohio State needed to make a big statement to crush any doubts it was worthy of a College Football Playoff spot. Well, the Buckeyes did that and then some against No. 7 Michigan State on Saturday, winning 56-7 at home.

No. 4 OSU entered the day as a 19.5-point favorite, and although the number seemed a bit high, the Bucks not only covered that, but they also defeated Sparty by 49 points. It wasn't just a statement, it was an absolute drubbing with an exclamation point that gives the Buckeyes all the momentum they need nearing the end of the season.

As highly anticipated as this Big Ten East matchup was, this game felt pretty much over in the first quarter.

OSU took a 21-0 lead after a 43-yard touchdown pass from quarterback C.J. Stroud to Chris Olave with 2:31 left in the opening frame. And the Buckeyes didn't let up from there—they took a 42-0 lead with 7:01 left in the first half. They added another touchdown late in the second quarter to go to the locker room with a 49-0 cushion.

This version of Ohio State stood in stark contrast to the team we saw earlier in the year. That iteration was surrounded by plenty of questions regarding just how good it could be, and for good reason. The Bucks had just 11 total starters returning on both sides of the ball, including five on offense. Notable departures included big names such as quarterback Justin Fields and running back Trey Sermon.

Stepping in at the No. 1 QB spot was the redshirt freshman Stroud. Although he was a 4-star prospect in high school, getting the starting job at OSU is a different ballgame.

He threw an interception in each of his first three starts, including one in the final minutes of OSU's 35-28 loss to Oregon on Sept. 11, the program's first home defeat since 2017. Although the Buckeyes kept winning after the Oregon loss, they didn't look all that dominating as the season went on.

Most notably, the Buckeyes had close wins against Penn State on Oct. 30 and a below-.500 Nebraska on Nov. 6 in Lincoln. Stroud threw a career-high two interceptions against the Cornhuskers in an unconvincing 26-17 win.

But in the last couple of weeks, Ohio State garnered a pair of statement wins. Last Saturday, the Buckeyes played a Purdue team that was coming off an upset victory over then-No. 3 Michigan State. Ohio State routed the Boilermakers 59-31 and had a 28-point lead at halftime.

Against Michigan State, Ohio State put up 655 total yards, most of those coming in the air. Stroud had 432 passing yards and a career-high six touchdowns. Receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson had two touchdown receptions apiece in the first half alone.

Still, Buckeyes' playoff berth isn't solidified just yet.

Ahead for Ohio State is the regular-season finale against the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines. Next Saturday, OSU will go on the road to face Jim Harbaugh and a 9-1 Michigan that also has legitimate playoff chances—its lone loss coming to Michigan State on the road on Oct. 30.

As my colleague Adam Kramer pointed out last week, Michigan appears to be avoiding the failures of a typical Harbaugh-guided Wolverines team. Coming from behind twice to win a close game on the road against Penn State last week may hint that this Wolverines team just might be different. At the very least, it shows it has earned the right to be in the playoff conversation.

But as we look ahead to Ohio State-Michigan, there is one glaring fact regarding The Game: the streak. Michigan hasn't beaten Ohio State since 2011, long before Harbaugh arrived in Ann Arbor in 2015.

Not to mention the fact that OSU has won the last three games in this rivalry by an average of 21 points—a combined 52 in the last two meetings.

But this Michigan team does feel different. Wolverine quarterback Cade McNamara is leading one of the most productive Wolverine offenses Harbaugh has had in his seven seasons in Ann Arbor. They were also eighth in the nation in total defense heading into Saturday and giving up just 16.1 points per game, which was ranked fourth. Win this one, and it's on to the Big Ten title game Dec. 4 for OSU.

One thing's for certain after the last two weeks: The Buckeyes continue to trend way up as they make a crystal clear case to the playoff committee.

