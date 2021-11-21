Ranking the 5 Best Fights for Terence Crawford After Win vs. Shawn Porter

0 of 5

Chase Stevens/Associated Press

It's good to be Terence Crawford.

Sort of.

Make no mistake, the multifaceted Nebraskan has precious few peers in the ring, having won titles in three weight classes while running his record to 38-0—including Saturday night's 10th-round TKO over challenger Shawn Porter in defense of a WBO championship belt at 147 pounds.

But being as good as Crawford is brings with it a downside, too.

If they can avoid him, prospective opponents (more specifically, the promoters steering those prospective opponents) tend to seek other (read: easier) paydays.

That reality has frequently left Crawford with lower-profile foes and less opportunity to cross over into mainstream sports consciousness. But the win over Porter, himself a former two-time champion, could signal an opening for "Bud" to finally make that move as he settles in to his mid-30s.

Top Rank, which promotes Crawford, has occasionally joined forces with Premier Boxing Champions, the management apparatus with which Porter is affiliated, to stage significant fights. The match with Porter was evidence of that—as was the third bout between heavyweights Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder in October and, going back a bit, the 2015 showdown between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao.

So, presuming the groups can make nice again in the future, Saturday's victory ought to provide Crawford with significant options, because several attractive rivals are also affiliated with the PBC brand.

Or, given that the Porter fight was the last on Crawford's existing contract with Top Rank, he could make it academic by aligning with PBC or acting as a promotional free agent and working with all comers.

With fingers crossed, the B/R combat sports team took in the action from Las Vegas and compiled a list of the best opponents Crawford could encounter when he next steps into the ring.

