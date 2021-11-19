AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 19

1 of 3

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

While Allin had Sting in his corner for the opening match of Rampage, Mr. Ass had his two sons to provide backup.

Allin looked fired up as he locked up with the veteran. Gunn easily pushed him back to the corner and sat him on the top turnbuckle like he was a child.

Whenever they locked up, it looked like Gunn had to use no effort to overpower his smaller opponent. Allin slapped him across the face to provoke him, but it backfired and led to Gunn propelling him into the air and letting him fall onto his injured ribs.

Sting and Gunn had a brief encounter as the powerhouse pulled Allin out of the ring to keep beating on him. Alling eventually wiped out the rest of The Gunn Club with a Coffin Drop from the top rope to the floor, but he may have taken just as much damage as he dished out.

Allin eventually managed to hit a stunner and a code red before hitting the Coffin Drop for a one-count. It took another Coffin Drop to keep the elder Gunn down for the pin.

Grade: C+

Analysis

Outside of Dark and Elevation, we haven't had a lot of opportunities to see Gunn work in AEW. It was nice to see him get some attention in this match.

The pace was a little on the slow side but it helped with the story being told. Allin was fighting an uphill battle against someone who was twice his size and twice as strong. Gunn wasn't trying to just beat him because he wanted to humiliate Allin.

The injured ribs from his match with MJF played a part in how Allin sold the offense he was taking. All of the ingredients were there but something kept them from combining into the right recipe.

If you were hoping for the usual exciting performance from a risk-taker like Allin, this bout might leave you slightly disappointed. That doesn't mean, it was bad. It just wasn't what some fans might have wanted it to be.