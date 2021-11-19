AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 19November 20, 2021
AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 19
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of All Elite Wrestling Rampage from November 19.
The feud between The Superkliq and Jurassic Express continued to heat up this week when Adam Cole teamed up with his former Undisputed Era stablemate, Bobby Fish, to battle Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.
The TBS Championship Tournament continued on Friday with a semifinal match between two women who are no strangers to each other, Jade Cargill and Red Velvet.
We also saw Darby Allin take on the leader of The Gunn Club, Billy Gunn. Let's take a look at everything that happened during Friday's show.
Darby Allin vs. Billy Gunn
While Allin had Sting in his corner for the opening match of Rampage, Mr. Ass had his two sons to provide backup.
Allin looked fired up as he locked up with the veteran. Gunn easily pushed him back to the corner and sat him on the top turnbuckle like he was a child.
Whenever they locked up, it looked like Gunn had to use no effort to overpower his smaller opponent. Allin slapped him across the face to provoke him, but it backfired and led to Gunn propelling him into the air and letting him fall onto his injured ribs.
Sting and Gunn had a brief encounter as the powerhouse pulled Allin out of the ring to keep beating on him. Alling eventually wiped out the rest of The Gunn Club with a Coffin Drop from the top rope to the floor, but he may have taken just as much damage as he dished out.
Allin eventually managed to hit a stunner and a code red before hitting the Coffin Drop for a one-count. It took another Coffin Drop to keep the elder Gunn down for the pin.
Grade: C+
Analysis
Outside of Dark and Elevation, we haven't had a lot of opportunities to see Gunn work in AEW. It was nice to see him get some attention in this match.
The pace was a little on the slow side but it helped with the story being told. Allin was fighting an uphill battle against someone who was twice his size and twice as strong. Gunn wasn't trying to just beat him because he wanted to humiliate Allin.
The injured ribs from his match with MJF played a part in how Allin sold the offense he was taking. All of the ingredients were there but something kept them from combining into the right recipe.
If you were hoping for the usual exciting performance from a risk-taker like Allin, this bout might leave you slightly disappointed. That doesn't mean, it was bad. It just wasn't what some fans might have wanted it to be.
Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet
This match started out with a lot of aggression from both women. Red Velvet tried to get the upper hand with her quickness, but Cargill's power was too much to overcome.
She threw Velvet with a fallaway slam and stomped on her. The ref checked on her while Cargill acted as if she had already won the match.
Velvet got to her feet and countered a powerslam before hitting a heel kick that sent Cargill through the ropes to the floor.
Cargill blocked a suicide dive with a huge slap to the face. After a commercial break, we returned to see Velvet trying to make a comeback, but Cargill ultimately scored the win to advance in the tournament.
Grade: C-
Analysis
Unfortunately, the inexperience of both competitors was very evident in this match. Cargill still looks a little hesitant before doing certain moves, and Velvet stopping short on her suicide dive made the whole spot fall apart.
With that being said, the intensity and effort on display helped keep the energy up with the live crowd. They were putting in the work and the fans made sure to recognize it.
Something we need to remember is a lot of people in AEW have been in this business for less than a few years. They are still learning and growing on the job. Not everybody is going to be fully formed when they get on TV.
In another two years, these two could be tearing the house down together, but this match left something to be desired. To their credit, the second half was much better than the first.
Adam Cole and Bobby Fish vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus
Mark Henry oversaw the usual split-screen interview between the two teams competing in the main event before we went back to the arena for the action to begin.
Cole and Jungle Boy started for their teams with a lockup. They quickly started throwing punches when they got to the corner. They traded a few counters before JB hit a nice arm drag.
Fish and Luchasaurus tagged in and traded stiff kicks back and forth. Cole and Jungle Boy fought during most of the break, but Fish took over for his partner toward the end.
Luchasaurus got the tag and took the pressure off of his partner long enough for him to recover. They hit Cole with a double-team combo for a close two-count.
Fish came in and broke up another pin to save Cole before dragging him back to the corner so he could tag in. He took it to Jungle Boy in the corner with kicks to the thigh and a dragon screw.
Christian came out with a chair to chase away The Young Bucks and Cole, leaving Fish all alone to tap out to Jungle Boy's Snare Trap submission.
Grade: B+
Analysis
Whether you look at it from a storytelling or in-ring perspective, this was the best match on the show. All four men looked good and worked well together to put on a fun main event.
The crowd was hot for this one and they did not let the audience down. We even got a "This is awesome" chant toward the end.
The growing popularity of Jungle Boy is something AEW obviously recognizes. He has been booked strong, especially in recent weeks. He will have a title around his waist within six months.
This week's show didn't have any groundbreaking moments but the main event is definitely worth checking out.