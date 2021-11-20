10 Players the Rangers Could Target in a Trade to Fix Their Wing Depth

0 of 9

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Heading into the 2021 offseason, the New York Rangers were nothing if not loaded on the wings—so much so that Pavel Buchnevich was traded to St. Louis Blues, in part to open up room on the roster for other players.

But a lot can change in a short window. Top prospect Vitali Kravtsov refused to report to the AHL and demanded a trade after not making the opening-night roster. Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko have been inconsistent. Barclay Goodrow has struggled to live up to his contract even despite being given first-line minutes. Sammy Blais, acquired in the Buchnevich trade, is out for the season with an ACL injury.

Suddenly, the wings have gone from a well-stocked position to one in need of reinforcements. In fact, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday that the Rangers are "on the hunt" for a middle-six forward.

The Rangers have more than $7.3 million in cap space and assets with which to part in a trade, but general manager Chris Drury is at the mercy of whatever the market is offering. If he's looking to make a big splash now, his options may be limited and the price may be at a premium compared to closer to the trade deadline. If he's willing to settle for a more complementary piece, then he may have more options.

Here are 10 players the Rangers could consider acquiring to bolster their forward group.