3 Takeaways from Patriots' Week 11 Win

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Mac Jones had another efficient performance as part of his solid rookie campaign, completing 22 of his 26 pass attempts and throwing for 207 yards and a touchdown. He also became only the third rookie quarterback to win each of his first five career road starts, with the other two being Dak Prescott and Ben Roethlisberger, per NFL Research.

However, Jones is still learning and gaining experience at this level. There were a few times that showed he's only 11 games into his pro career, such as when he tried to force a throw in the third quarter and was intercepted by Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell.

The Patriots only got into the end zone once (Jones' 19-yard TD pass to Nelson Agholor in the second quarter), having to settle for four Nick Folk field goals.

"We had plenty of good plays. We just, we didn't get enough points cause we had too many drive-stopping plays," New England head coach Bill Belichick said, per NFL.com's Grant Gordon. "You gotta avoid those plays in order to score in this league. We just didn't do a good enough job of it tonight."

Still, Jones is leading the Pats to victory more often than not, and that's what is most important. The offense could have put up more points Thursday, but it also didn't need to. And if Jones continues to improve, New England should find itself in the end zone more often in the future.