NBA Rumors: Latest on Ben Simmons Trade Talks, John Wall and Luke Walton

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers have seemingly been chasing a general concept in the ongoing Ben Simmons trade talks. Team president Daryl Morey is on record saying they are seeking "a difference-maker," which could mean any number of things.

Now, we have an idea of why Philly hasn't been more specific.

The Sixers reportedly have a list of "approximately 30 players" they would take back in return for Simmons, per The Athletic's Sam Amick. Anyone hoping this situation resolved soon—surely starting with Simmons—shouldn't bother holding their breath, as Philly thinks "a fair amount of them," which Amick characterized as five to 10, could become available in the next year or two.

As one Sixers source put it, "This is like a multiyear thing."

On that note, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported the Sixers have mulled the possibility of keeping Simmons for the duration of this campaign and pursuing a James Harden sign-and-trade next summer. This isn't the first time the Sixers have set their sights on Harden, so this news shouldn't come as too big of a surprise, even if the timeline of said swap might not be what many had in mind.

If Philadelphia brokers a Simmons blockbuster sooner, Pompey added that Jerami Grant has surfaced in conversations with the Detroit Pistons. The discussed package was "Grant, another forward, a young player and a draft pick," although a source told Pompey that Philadelphia "hasn't spoken to the Pistons lately."