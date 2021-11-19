Every NFL Team's Biggest Weakness in the 2021 Season

0 of 32

David Richard/Associated Press

The 2021 season is to be the longest in NFL history, and while we're 10 weeks in, there's still plenty of football to be played.

Except for perhaps a handful of teams, most of the league can believe in reaching the postseason. The Miami Dolphins, for example, are only 3-7 but have won two in a row and appear capable of going on a run.

Miami's win over the previously hot Baltimore Ravens in Week 10 could be a catalyst for Miami, and it was a perfect example of how the NFL has been this season. No matter how good a team might appear to be, it has a weakness that can be exploited. Miami is far from the only team to take advantage of a weakness and beat a "superior" opponent.

The New York Jets knocked off the Tennessee Titans in Week 4. In Week 9, the Jacksonville Jaguars outlasted the Buffalo Bills, and the Denver Broncos embarrassed the Dallas Cowboys.

Styles make fights, as they say, and teams will spend the last two months of the season largely trying to exploit the weaknesses of others while hiding their own.

What has been every team's biggest weakness so far? Let's take a look.