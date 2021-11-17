Every NFL Team's Most Improved Player in 2021

0 of 32

John Bazemore/Associated Press

A lot goes into finding sustained success in the NFL. Teams must acquire the right players and mesh them with the right systems while managing roster turnover and the salary cap. Naturally, this leads to free agency and the draft getting plenty of attention.

However, developing players is just as important if not more so. Not every star is a former first-round pick or high-priced acquisition, and games are not won on potential alone. Perennial contenders usually do a great job of developing players for the long term or getting the most out of budget additions. Perennial losers do not.

Consider that guard Joel Bitonio recently became the first player to receive a third contract from the long-suffering expansion-era Cleveland Browns.

Fortunately, we've seen improving players on even the most lackluster NFL rosters this season—players who, like Bitonio, could potentially become franchise staples.

Here, we'll dive into every NFL team's most improved player through the first 10 weeks of the season. These are players who have taken that proverbial next step whether due to natural development, scheme changes or an expanded role. These players have all seen noteworthy improvement in either statistical production or efficiency when compared to last season or previous seasons.

We're examining veterans only, and teams are listed in alphabetical order.