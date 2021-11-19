In or Out? Predicting Where Every Fringe 2021 NFL Playoff Team Will Land

10 of 10

A week ago, the San Francisco 49ers appeared to be on life support. After a pair of wins to open the season, they dropped four straight games, and they lost to a shorthanded Arizona Cardinals team led by backup quarterback Colt McCoy in Week 9.

However, the Niners followed up the worst loss of their season with their best win: a 31-10 thrashing of the 7-2 Los Angeles Rams on the road.

It was a potentially season-saving win, but San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that his team is leery of celebrating that victory too much given its precarious postseason positioning:

“I wouldn’t use the words nervous or anxious, but you understand that reality. Emotional games and stuff like that you’ve put a lot into, I've definitely seen that happen to teams. That’s why we weren't trying to celebrate too much last night. We've been frustrated with how this year has gone. We were very happy with how (Week 10) went, but that's one game. This league is week-to-week and it doesn't matter what you did the week before. I know if we can't get it done this week, I know it's not going to mean much to us at all.”

At 4-5 and in third place in the NFC West, the Niners face an uphill battle to make the playoffs. However, they have the sixth-easiest schedule moving forward, with an opponent winning percentage of just .459.

Beginning with this week's trip to Jacksonville, the Niners face five teams down the stretch with sub-.500 records, including the two-win Jags and one-win Texans.

This is largely the same team that represented the NFC in Super Bowl LIV, and the 49ers are getting players like safety Jaquiski Tartt and linebacker Dre Greenlaw back from injury.

The NFC West may be a lost cause. But a wild-card berth remains on the table.

Prediction: 9-8, NFC wild card