College Football Playoff 2021: Rankings and Reaction from Week 12 Poll

0 of 3

Barry Reeger/Associated Press

The top seven teams in the latest College Football Playoff rankings did not change, but the debate surrounding the order raged on for another week.

Last week's decision to place the Michigan Wolverines over the Michigan State Spartans received more questions, and selection committee chair Gary Barta did his best to confuse us more instead of provide additional insight on the decision.

Barta broke down the decision to reporters after Tuesday's release, per The Athletic's Stewart Mandel: "Set aside watching the games, though that’s certainly a part of it. But statistically in just about every category, offensively and defensively, Michigan comes out on top over Michigan State."

Barta's remarks on the Cincinnati Bearcats were a bit clearer, as he confirmed the Group of Five side is a solid No. 5, per Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

"It's rock-solid at No. 5. Great discussion about Cincy and Michigan and where to place those two. The win at Notre Dame, the committee values that. There is not a degree of closeness (between UM and UC)," Barta said.

Although there is some confusion about where certain teams lie in the top seven, the games over the next few weeks should provide more on-field clarity to what the potential final four will look like.