Bowl Predictions 2021: Updated CFP Projections After Week 13 Rankings

2 of 3

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The national semifinals could feature two rematches, one from last bowl season and one from September.

The Georgia Bulldogs and Cincinnati Bearcats played each other in the 2021 Peach Bowl. Cincinnati hung in the game, but the SEC East side ended up winning 24-21.

Georgia is far more dominant than it was last season, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Kirby Smart's team has not allowed more than 17 points in a single game this season, and it is on track to land the No. 1 overall seed in the playoff.

Georgia's biggest threat left is the Alabama Crimson Tide, who can win the SEC West even if it loses one of its next two games.

Alabama's defense has not been as impressive as Georgia's unit. The Crimson Tide allowed 50 points to their two Top 25 opponents, and they let up 65 points to the Texas A&M Aggies and Tennessee Volunteers, who were both unranked at the time of those meetings.

If Georgia shuts down Alabama, like it has every other SEC team, it will land the No. 1 seed as the best undefeated team in the FBS.

Cincinnati is the second-best team without a loss in the FBS. The Bearcats need to win out to make the playoff because of how the selection committee views Group of Five teams.

Luke Fickell's team played solid defense in its first 10 games, but it needs to sharpen up its skills to deal with the high-powered offenses of the SMU Mustangs and the Houston Cougars. Cincinnati plays SMU on Saturday and it will likely face Houston in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game.

Cincinnati held eight of its 10 opponents to 21 points or fewer. It has scored at least 24 points in all of its victories.

If the Bearcats turn in a few strong defensive performances, they should land in the top four. Two-loss Alabama would fall out if it loses to Georgia.

Cincinnati's worst-case scenario is for Alabama to win the SEC Championship Game. If that happens, the Bearcats could be squeezed out by two SEC programs.