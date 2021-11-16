College Football Playoff 2021: Championship, Final Four Predictions for Week 12

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The paths to the College Football Playoff are still the same for the top programs in the CFB Playoff rankings.

Starting with the Georgia Bulldogs, the top five programs in Tuesday's rankings control their own situations as long as they win out.

Georgia is on a collision course to play the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game. If the Bulldogs win that game, the potential two-loss Crimson Tide would be out of the picture.

An undefeated Cincinnati Bearcats squad would get in based off their current spot in the rankings. The same goes for the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big Ten and the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12.

If Ohio State loses in one of the next two weeks, the Michigan State Spartans or Michigan Wolverines would take over the path of the Big Ten East champion to the playoff.

If any unexpected results come up, the Oklahoma State Cowboys could sneak into the picture as the potential Big 12 champion, but for now, their path is blocked by the teams in front of them.