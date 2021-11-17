3 Changes the Raiders Need to Make to Snap 2-Game Losing Streak

0 of 3

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders' current two-game skid is starting to feel a whole lot like deja vu.

The franchise had a devastating end to the season in 2019 when it finished 1-5 in its last six games after starting the season 5-4. Then, in 2020, it turned a 6-3 start to an 8-8 record by finishing 2-5 over the final seven games.

After starting this year 5-2 going into the bye week, the record is now two games closer to .500 and there's an ominous feeling there could be another late-season collapse.

That's far from set in stone, though. There's still time for the team to make some adjustments and turn things around, but it won't be easy. It has a dangerous Cincinnati Bengals team followed by a road trip to the Dallas Cowboys next, but the Raiders can still be in the playoff hunt.

However, it's going to take some adjustments. As Las Vegas heads into the latter portion of the season, here are three tweaks that could help it avoid another second-half disaster.