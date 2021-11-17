Biggest Matchups for Cowboys in Week 11 Showdown with Chiefs

0 of 3

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys' showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs is the highlight of the NFL's Week 11 slate of games. With both teams coming off dominant wins, there will be no shortage of confidence, and the winner will be taking serious momentum into the home stretch of the regular season.

The Cowboys bounced back in a big way in Week 10. After a disappointing showing against the Denver Broncos, the offense reappeared with a 43-3 drubbing of the Atlanta Falcons.

The Chiefs exorcised some demons of their own in Week 10. They followed their own abysmal performance against the Green Bay Packers with a dominant 41-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

It all sets up a massive showdown on Sunday afternoon. As is the case with most games, the outcome will likely come down to several one-on-one matchups.

Here are three that will have a large impact on the Cowboys' success at Arrowhead.