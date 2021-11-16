NBA Rumors: Latest on Marvin Bagley III Trade Buzz, LeBron James and Luke WaltonNovember 16, 2021
NBA Rumors: Latest on Marvin Bagley III Trade Buzz, LeBron James and Luke Walton
It's been an intriguing start to the 2021-22 NBA season. The Golden State Warriors are back to being a powerhouse, the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls are at the top of the Eastern Conference standings and the new-look Los Angeles Lakers continue to look average at best.
There's still a lot of basketball to be played, but with the season nearing its quarter mark, we're beginning to get an idea of what teams are going to be. For some of the league's franchises, significant changes could be on the not-too-distant horizon.
The 6-8 Sacramento Kings could be one of those teams, as trade chatter and talk of a possible coaching change have started heating up. Let's take a look at some of the latest NBA buzz.
Pistons Interested in Marvin Bagley III
Kings forward/center Marvin Bagley III is one player who could be on the move before the February 10 trade deadline. Bagley has seemingly fallen out of favor in Sacramento and has only appeared in two games this season.
However, Bagley did see significant action in Monday's win over the Detroit Pistons. He played just under 18 minutes and produced seven points and three rebounds. It was the first time Bagley saw the court since Game 2.
Why did the Kings suddenly decide to showcase Bagley? It's likely because the Pistons appear to be one of the few teams interested in acquiring him. With Kelly Olynyk now sidelined with an MCL sprain, Detroit views Bagley as a potential replacement, according to James L. Edwards III and Jason Jones of The Athletic:
"There's a disgruntled No. 2 overall pick just sitting on the bench in Sacramento. His name is Marvin Bagley III, and it's clear the big man's future with the Kings won't last much longer. Per sources, the Pistons have kept an eye on Bagley and his situation in Sacramento for some time."
With the Kings having no apparent desire to continue developing Bagley, it's reasonable to believe that he can be had for a fair offer.
LeBron James Could Return 'Soon'
We haven't seen much of Bagley this season. We haven't seen a whole lot of Lakers star LeBron James either—though injuries are the culprit in his case. James suffered a calf injury early in the season and is now sidelined by an abdominal strain.
The good news is that James may be back in the lineup before long.
"'Soon' a source close to James told ESPN when asked about James' return timetable," ESPN's Dave McMenamin wrote Monday morning.
The Lakers aren't going to rush James back into action, but coach Frank Vogel made it known on Friday that James is on the mend.
"He's back to doing on-court basketball activity and this doesn't seem like it's going to be an extended stretch," Vogel told reporters. "He's to be considered truly day-to-day.”
Having James healthy at the end of the year is what's going to matter for the Lakers. However, they need to get him on the court to figure out what their new-look lineup can actually accomplish. There have been flashes of promise this season, but L.A. has often looked like a lost team without James.
On Monday, Los Angeles suffered a 121-103 defeat at the hands of the Bulls.
Luke Walton Could Be Fired
The Lakers are unlikely to make any significant moves until James is healthy and they get a long look at what the core of James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook can be. The Kings may not be as patient.
According to Sam Amick and Shams Charania of The Athletic on Monday, coach Luke Walton's job could be in jeopardy if losses continue to mount.
"With the Kings (5-8) in the midst of a four-game losing streak heading into a Monday night game at Detroit, sources say the third-year coach's job status will likely be in peril soon if the current slide continues."
Walton stayed last season despite posting a 31-41 record and once again missing the playoffs—Sacramento hasn't made the postseason since the 2005-06 season. Per Amick and Charania, Walton's relationship with the players and the front office likely earned him another shot.
"At the time, sources said Walton's approval rating in the locker room and the partnership he had created with general manager Monte McNair during McNair's first season with the team were key factors in his survival."
It doesn't appear that Walton will be afforded the same leeway this season. The Kings got a win on Monday, but they've lost four of their last five games.