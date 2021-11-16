NBA Rumors: Latest on Marvin Bagley III Trade Buzz, LeBron James and Luke Walton

1 of 3

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Kings forward/center Marvin Bagley III is one player who could be on the move before the February 10 trade deadline. Bagley has seemingly fallen out of favor in Sacramento and has only appeared in two games this season.

However, Bagley did see significant action in Monday's win over the Detroit Pistons. He played just under 18 minutes and produced seven points and three rebounds. It was the first time Bagley saw the court since Game 2.

Why did the Kings suddenly decide to showcase Bagley? It's likely because the Pistons appear to be one of the few teams interested in acquiring him. With Kelly Olynyk now sidelined with an MCL sprain, Detroit views Bagley as a potential replacement, according to James L. Edwards III and Jason Jones of The Athletic:

"There's a disgruntled No. 2 overall pick just sitting on the bench in Sacramento. His name is Marvin Bagley III, and it's clear the big man's future with the Kings won't last much longer. Per sources, the Pistons have kept an eye on Bagley and his situation in Sacramento for some time."

With the Kings having no apparent desire to continue developing Bagley, it's reasonable to believe that he can be had for a fair offer.