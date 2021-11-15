Quick Takes on AEW Full Gear 2021 Fallout, Future of The Elite, Heel Owens, More

0 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

After much anticipation, AEW Full Gear 2021 delivered the goods when it mattered most.

The exciting evening was capped off by Adam Page finally unseating Kenny Omega as AEW world champion in a spectacular main event. Not only was it the moment many had been waiting for with Hangman, it also seemingly marked a new chapter in the era of The Elite.

The Young Bucks' apparent approval of Page becoming champ did not go unnoticed by fans. That should lead to further dissension within The Elite, and it could make for an interesting faction war depending on what side of the fence Adam Cole falls on.

It was a semi-eventful week for WWE as well with Kevin Owens seemingly turning heel at the end of last Monday's Raw. He viciously assaulted WWE champion Big E, and although it's clear what the intent of the angle was, it's a nice spot for Owens to be in before he likely leaves soon for greener pastures.

This installment of Quick Takes will tackle what's next for The Elite, Owens' booking, and the upcoming clash between Bryan Danielson and Page. MJF and Darby Allin ripping it up at Full Gear along with the return of WarGames in NXT will also be discussed.