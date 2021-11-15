3 Takeaways from Jets' Week 10 Loss

0 of 3

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The New York Jets hope to be contending for AFC East titles in the near future. But on Sunday, it was made clear that the team is not close yet against the division leader.

The Jets fell behind early and couldn't work their way out of a large hole in a 45-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Buffalo, which is 6-3 and in first place in the AFC East, scored the game's first 10 points and had a 14-point lead at halftime. New York, which is in last place in the division at 2-7, had only three points through the first three quarters.

Since their Week 8 upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Jets have gone back to struggling, as this marked their second straight defeat after losing to the Indianapolis Colts last week.

Here are three takeaways from New York's Week 10 loss.