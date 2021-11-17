Way-Too-Soon 2021 NBA Re-Draft: A New No. 1 Pick in Our Do-over

1 of 14

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Original pick: No. 3

There was always a belief that Evan Mobley had a chance to be the top prospect in the 2021 draft class.

His thin frame and small sample size of shooting suggested he was riskier than Cade Cunningham, whose creation, takeover shot-making skills and passing felt safer and fit a more enticing archetype. But by finishing at a 73.6 percent clip in the restricted area, making threes (eight in 15 games) and thriving at the 4, Mobley has immediately squashed the few concerns that could have prevented him from reaching superstar levels.

Meanwhile, there were questions about whether the USC flash plays of pull-ups, face-up drives and ball-handling would carry over. They have during his first month as a pro.

Aside from his scoring versatility translating so quickly, Mobley already looks like one of the league's most special defensive weapons. After finishing last season ranked 25th in defensive efficiency, the Cleveland Cavaliers are seventh this season, in part due to their addition of Mobley.

Cunningham may eventually live up to expectations, but in a redraft, the Detroit Pistons couldn't afford to pass on the new certainty about Mobley's special two-way impact.