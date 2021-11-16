College Football Playoff Projections: Week 12 Rankings and Bowl Forecast

0 of 7

Wade Payne/Associated Press

After a week of college football almost entirely devoid of significant upsets, the updated College Football Playoff Top 25 was also lacking in major surprises. The top seven remains unchanged from one week ago as we venture into the penultimate week of the regular season.

In most weeks, this introductory space is reserved as a soap box to complain about some ridiculous swap the CFP selection committee made in its most recent batch of rankings. However, this Top 25 actually makes sense for a change.

Maybe dropping Texas A&M five spots from No. 11 to No. 16 for a competitive road loss to then-No. 15 Ole Miss was a bit harsh. Same goes for Oklahoma falling five spots from No. 8 to No. 13 after its loss at Baylor. But that's really splitting hairs.

The only team that landed more than two spots away from projections I jotted down Tuesday morning was Arkansas landing at No. 21, climbing four spots after an overtime win over LSU. I had the Razorbacks at No. 24, which, again, is splitting hairs.

But the good news is there's still a whole lot of football left to be played before we reach the finish line, including the colossal Big Ten clash between No. 7 Michigan State and No. 4 Ohio State, as well as No. 23 Utah at No. 3 Oregon in a game with massive CFP implications.

One final rankings thought before we move on to bowl projections: Houston finally entered the Top 25 at No. 24. The Cougars locked up their spot in the AAC championship game last weekend and could really shake up the New Year's Six picture if they were to upset No. 5 Cincinnati in that game. Not only would that certainly knock the Bearcats out of the running for the CFP, but it would open the door for Houston, No. 19 San Diego State or No. 22 UTSA to snag the New Year's Six spot reserved for the highest-ranking Group of Five champion.

But let's not get too far ahead of ourselves, because Cincinnati (vs. SMU) and UTSA (vs. UAB) both face major tests in Week 12.

Let's move on from the latest Top 25 and shift our focus to our latest bowl projections, which are broken into six tiers and presented in ascending order of magnitude.