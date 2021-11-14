Heisman Watch 2021: Highlighting Race's Front-Runners After Week 11

0 of 5

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Outside of the college football rankings, the most interesting argument of the year relates to the Heisman Trophy race.

And as the season moves through Week 11, the question bubbling to the surface focuses on whether it's too late for the players on the shortlist to have that Heisman moment that bolsters their campaign.

Most of the front-runners have been steady over the past few weeks, but Kenneth Walker III of Michigan State may have posted the signature game he needed with his team's 40-21 win over Maryland on Saturday, when he ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

For Caleb Williams of Oklahoma, the race is virtually over, as he was benched in favor of Spencer Rattler in the second half of the Sooners' first loss of the year.

With those shifts in the rankings, here's the latest look at the top candidates.