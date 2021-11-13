Patriots' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 10

0 of 3

Lance King/Getty Images

The New England Patriots Week 10 matchup with the Cleveland Browns is among the most crucial of the week.

According to the New York Times' projections, the impact of the Browns game will be felt for weeks in terms of New England's playoff chances. The Pats have approximately a 71 percent chance of making the postseason with a win over the Browns. Without it, their odds will go from 56 percent to 43.

So Goal No. 1 for Pats fans on Sunday will be for Bill Belichick to dispatch of his former team in the early slate of games.

But it wouldn't hurt the Pats' chances if they got some help elsewhere. Whether they beat the Browns or not, there are some other games that could help their odds of either winning the division or snagging one of the three wild-card spots.

Specifically, these three games should be of interest.