Fresh Feuds for AEW Dynamite and Rampage After Full Gear PPV

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

AEW Full Gear 2021 paid off some of the biggest stories All Elite Wrestling has been building for years. It was a night when heroes triumphed and stars were made.

"Hangman" Adam Page finally won the big one. He defeated Kenny Omega, despite the interference of Don Callis, and celebrated a new era atop AEW with The Dark Order. Bryan Danielson earned the next shot at The Cowboy, setting the stage for another huge match.

Britt Baker survived another major threat in Tay Conti, but Thunder Rosa looks poised to finally step up to The Doctor after getting her own big win on the Full Gear Buy In.

Sammy Guevara helped The Inner Circle overcome The Men of the Year and American Top Team, but there is still a huge obstacle awaiting him. Scorpio Sky is on an impressive 11-1 streak that has put him in top contention, and he should be the next man to step to the TNT champion.

The Lucha Brothers impressed once again by overcoming FTR with focus and speed, and now the stage is set for a new challenge. Jurassic Express and Christian Cage defeated The Young Bucks and Adam Cole, solidifying Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus as a dangerous team to contend with.

Dante Martin may be the hottest star on the market right now in AEW. Everyone has staked a claim to working with him, but it is up to him to decide whether he's with Lio Rush or Team Taz.

The stage has been set for many big matches and feuds on the road to the next big AEW show. It will be fun to watch just what comes of it, and a few rivalries stand out above the rest.