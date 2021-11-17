Fresh Feuds for AEW Dynamite and Rampage After Full Gear PPVNovember 17, 2021
Fresh Feuds for AEW Dynamite and Rampage After Full Gear PPV
AEW Full Gear 2021 paid off some of the biggest stories All Elite Wrestling has been building for years. It was a night when heroes triumphed and stars were made.
"Hangman" Adam Page finally won the big one. He defeated Kenny Omega, despite the interference of Don Callis, and celebrated a new era atop AEW with The Dark Order. Bryan Danielson earned the next shot at The Cowboy, setting the stage for another huge match.
Britt Baker survived another major threat in Tay Conti, but Thunder Rosa looks poised to finally step up to The Doctor after getting her own big win on the Full Gear Buy In.
Sammy Guevara helped The Inner Circle overcome The Men of the Year and American Top Team, but there is still a huge obstacle awaiting him. Scorpio Sky is on an impressive 11-1 streak that has put him in top contention, and he should be the next man to step to the TNT champion.
The Lucha Brothers impressed once again by overcoming FTR with focus and speed, and now the stage is set for a new challenge. Jurassic Express and Christian Cage defeated The Young Bucks and Adam Cole, solidifying Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus as a dangerous team to contend with.
Dante Martin may be the hottest star on the market right now in AEW. Everyone has staked a claim to working with him, but it is up to him to decide whether he's with Lio Rush or Team Taz.
The stage has been set for many big matches and feuds on the road to the next big AEW show. It will be fun to watch just what comes of it, and a few rivalries stand out above the rest.
Dante Martin and Lio Rush vs. Team Taz
In his hometown of Minneapolis, Dante Martin became a star, defeating Ariya Daivari in a fun showcase as well as starting off the Buy In. With Lio Rush taking a brief break following the death of his grandmother, Martin found himself a target for multiple groups trying to recruit him.
Team Taz made a big offer to him voiced by Ricky Starks while The Acclaimed attempted to bring him onboard while dissing the Minneapolis crowd. With Rush also in his ear, Dante has much to think about.
The Man of the Hour is the one man who has been able to really get to Dante, so it is likely those two will continue working together for the time being. That puts them in direct conflict with The Acclaimed immediately and Team Taz in the long term.
Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs and Hook all pose a threat to Dante that may set up perfectly for the return of Darius Martin. Dante's older brother has been sidelined since February and will be itching to return to action.
Until the time is right for Top Flight to fly again, Dante has a tough challenge ahead of him in contesting the dangerous Team Taz. This rivalry should set up many great matches for Angel Dorado and The Man of the Hour in the coming months.
Lucha Brothers vs. Jurassic Express
Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix may be the best tag team in the world, and there isn't another tandem on the roster that isn't itching for a chance to fight them.
And while The Lucha Bros have defeated The Young Bucks and FTR, one major team in the rankings looms.
Jurassic Express is one of the most popular pairings in AEW. Jungle Boy is an absolute star finding his edge with the help of Christian Cage, and Luchasaurus is an unreal athlete who impresses with each outing.
This is a match made in heaven for AEW. While The Lucha Bros and Jurassic Express have fought before, the stakes have never been this high. With Battle of the Belts set to arrive in January 2022, it would be the perfect time to revisit this feud.
While it's too soon for The Lucha Bros to lose the gold, Jurassic Express feel like the team best suited to be the next champions as one of the longest running teams in AEW.
This could be a special match in which the fans would be rooting for both competitors. Anything could happen with two of the most popular teams in wrestling going head-to-head for the ultimate tag team prize.
Sammy Guevara vs. Scorpio Sky
Sammy Guevara is testing his luck as TNT champion. While he continues to fight hurt, he puts his title on the line week after week. It is only a matter of time before his mouth and pride costs him his first belt.
At Full Gear, it was Jay Lethal who challenged The Spanish God. However, there is another dangerous opponent coming for the titleholder that has been established over the past few months.
Scorpio Sky turned heel in his pursuit of the TNT Championship, and he remains one of the most dominant men in AEW. His company record of 50-15 rivals Kenny Omega, and his recent run with American Top Team alongside Ethan Page has made him a bigger threat than ever.
This match has to happen as a way to avoid Men of the Year losing steam with their loss at Full Gear. Sky is ready and poised to capture the title he has long craved.
Page and Sky are great solo stars and tag team performers, but the goal should be always to find the best spot for every wrestler. This is the perfect moment for two AEW stalwarts to clash, with one of the biggest prizes in the company on the line.
Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa
When Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa first clashed, the result was the most talked-about women's match in AEW history. And many fans have been keen for a rematch after The Doctor won the AEW Women's Championship after losing that unsanctioned match.
It seemed inevitable, but AEW has often taken its time building to the matches fans are clamoring for. Rosa is now the only woman left who feels like she could dethrone Baker.
Both women won at Full Gear, and Rosa is technically going after a different championship at the moment in the TBS Championship tournament. However, her next round opponent, Jamie Hayter, is an ally of Baker, seemingly setting the stage for The Doctor to screw her long-time rival out of an opportunity.
While there are many women who could be built up to challenge Baker, only Rosa has the momentum and focus to face her now. It would be special to watch two women with such chemistry clash again.
'Hangman' Adam Page vs. Bryan Danielson
"Hangman" Adam Page has achieved the dream he has strived to accomplish since AEW's inception. Bryan Danielson has worked his way to the top of the division with a dominant performance in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.
The American Dragon may just be the greatest wrestler in the world right now, a title he has contended for consistently throughout his 20-plus-year career.
Hangman is a special talent who managed to win over the fanbase in such a genuine way that no one could dislike him. He is the ultimate babyface, a guy fighting through his own mental struggles to achieve greatness. He is also one of the best and most consistent wrestlers on the roster.
This is a match that could main-event any AEW event, so it's not a matter of if but when. Could these two wait until Battle of the Belts or even Revolution at the end of February? Will Tony Khan use this bout to boost the spotlight on AEW Dynamite for one major week?
This is an opportunity to solidify a popular champion and give Bryan his biggest spotlight yet in AEW. It is a win-win situation that will produce some truly special television in the coming weeks and months until the match.