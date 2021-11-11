76ers' Biggest Surprises Through Opening 3 Weeks of 2021-22 NBA Season

1 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Is it shocking that the Sixers are playing better offense without Simmons? Not entirely. His lack of shooting spoiled their spacing, and he isn't the most clever creator in the half-court.

Is it surprising that Philly is playing better offense than the rest of the NBA? No question.

The Sixers have had only two players appear in all 12 of their games and just five who have played at least 10—a group that doesn't include Embiid or Tobias Harris. Embiid, by the way, is averaging more than seven fewer points than last season (21.4, down from 28.5) and seeing an even bigger decline in field-goal percentage (43.5, 51.3).

This doesn't make a ton of sense, other than the Sixers have been great at shooting from everywhere. Entering Wednesday, they rank first in field-goal percentage (47.8), second in three-point percentage (38.0) and third in free-throw percentage (82.5). For context, they didn't rank better than eighth in any of those categories last season and were 20th at the foul line.