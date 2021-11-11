Celtics' Biggest Surprises Through Opening 3 Weeks of 2021-22 NBA Season

0 of 3

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

It's been a choppy start to the 2021-22 NBA season for the Boston Celtics under new head coach Ime Udoka.

Eleven games into the campaign, they have already had a three-game losing streak and a stretch of three wins in four outings. The offense has occasionally erupted but often wound up stuck in the mud. The defense has been suffocating at times but problematically—and, based on the personnel, unexpectedly—leaky at others.

Speaking of surprises, the following three have played big roles during the club's start to the campaign.